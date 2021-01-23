 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.

