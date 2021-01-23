This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 41 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
