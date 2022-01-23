 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds overnight. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Monday. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

