For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
