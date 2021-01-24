 Skip to main content
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Mostly cloudy. Low 39F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks to reach a chilly 48 degrees. 46 degrees is tomorrow's low. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Monday. Forecasting models show a 94% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

