 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics