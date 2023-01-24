Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 39 deg…
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 53 degrees. Today's forecasted low temper…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 58 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with …
This evening in Mooresville: A steady rain early...then remaining cloudy with a few showers. Low 39F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain…
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It should reach a cool 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Today's c…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It looks like it will be a comfortable 66 degrees. A 42-degree low is forecasted. The foreca…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …