Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low around 35F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 36 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Wednesday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the south.