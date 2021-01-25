For the drive home in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Generally fair. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 deg…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees toda…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool today. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. A 30-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies today. …
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The fo…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a chilly 59 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatu…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Mainly cloudy. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresvill…
Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's today. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 56 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature i…