Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Rain showers in the evening then thundershowers overnight. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a comfortable 64 degrees. 47 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tuesday, there is a 42% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

