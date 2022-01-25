 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. Low 31F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Wednesday. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

