Jan. 26, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees tomorrow. There is a 69% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. If you have outdoor activities on your schedule tomorrow, you might want to make alternate plans. Wednesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

