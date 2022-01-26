Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low near 20F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Mooresville will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 26, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
