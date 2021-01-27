 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Major snowfall brings some relief, joy to Midwest

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics