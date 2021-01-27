Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cold 44 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 23 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 14 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.