Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 24 degrees. The area will see thunderstorms tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Friday's outlook shows a 44% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

