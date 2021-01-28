Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 23F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Friday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 5 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a pleasant 63 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperat…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 deg…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 52 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Scattered showers are in the for…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Slight chance of a rain shower. L…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 39 degrees toda…
This evening in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Looking ahead to t…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. It looks like it will be a crisp 50 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature …
This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The fo…
Cool temperatures will blanket the Mooresville area Thursday. It looks to reach a cold 42 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. Expect clear ski…