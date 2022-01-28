Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy with rain and snow in the evening. Remaining cloudy late. Low 24F. Winds NNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 90%. It will be a cold day in Mooresville Saturday, with temperatures in the 30s. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 35 degrees. A 18-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Mooresville could see periods of brisk winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing 16 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.