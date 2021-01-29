Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A mostly clear sky. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a brisk 45 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 33 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southeast, clocking in at 5 mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
