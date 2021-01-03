Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It should reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.
