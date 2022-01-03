 Skip to main content
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Clear skies. Low near 25F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cool 45 degrees. A 29-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

