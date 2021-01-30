Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy skies early with periods of light rain and snow later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. Sunday, Mooresville people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks to reach a bitter 38 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 8 miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.