Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional showers. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a bitter 43 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 31 degrees tomorrow. Monday, there is a 43% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at 8 mph. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.