Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
