Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A mostly clear sky. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a crisp 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

