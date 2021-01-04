 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics