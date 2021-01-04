Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a brisk 51 degrees. A 31-degree low is forcasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
