This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy during the evening followed by cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
