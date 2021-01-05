 Skip to main content
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

