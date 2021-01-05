Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 32F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a crisp 49 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. A 44-degree low is forcasted. Outdo…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. The area will s…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 65 degrees. A 48-degree low is forca…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 55 degrees. A 47-degree low is forcaste…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 52 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds sh…
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville today. It looks like it will be a cold 42 degrees. A 38-degree low is forcasted. Periods …
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a brisk 53 degrees. 32 degrees is today's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected toda…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It l…
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in …
Ice crystals are made of water molecules, which are formed by two hydrogen atoms and one oxygen atom.