Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. A 33-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Thursday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

Local Weather

