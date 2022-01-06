For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 27F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville tomorrow. It looks like it will be a nippy 39 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 21 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 10 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
