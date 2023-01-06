 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Partly cloudy in the evening with more clouds for later at night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 54 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

