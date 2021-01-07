 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics