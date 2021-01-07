Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Rain with some snow mixing in late. Low 33F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precip 100%. Snow accumulating 1 to 3 inches. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Mooresville tomorrow. It should reach a cold 36 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 28 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 86% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
