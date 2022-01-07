 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Clear. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Mooresville tomorrow. It should reach a nippy 43 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.

