Jan. 7, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 39 degrees. Scattered showers are in the forecast for tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 54% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 4 miles per hour, coming from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.