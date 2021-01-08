Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy with a mixture of rain and snow in the evening. Becoming partly cloudy late. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 70%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 47 degrees. A 22-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.