For the drive home in Mooresville: Showers in the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Thunder possible. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Mooresville area. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 55 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 8, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
