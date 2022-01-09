This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Monday. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted…
This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 38F. NE winds at 5 to 10 mph, increasing to 15 to 25 mph. Chanc…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a cold 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 21 deg…
Mooresville residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 43 degrees. 30 degrees is today…
Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's today. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 34 degrees today. Pa…
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Mooresville people will see temperatures in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in …