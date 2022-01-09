 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 31F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch. Looking ahead, Mooresville temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 9 miles per hour, coming from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

