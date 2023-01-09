Mooresville's evening forecast: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Mooresville folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Mooresville
