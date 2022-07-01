For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
