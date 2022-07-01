Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 90. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 22% chance of rain Saturday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.