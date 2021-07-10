Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Sunday. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 93.22. 71 degrees is tomorrow's low. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 39% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.