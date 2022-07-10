For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day tomorrow. It looks to reach a balmy 83 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a balmy 88 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Don't leav…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
Mooresville's evening forecast: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot tempe…