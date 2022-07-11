This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 11, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 96. Today has the makings of a perfect …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 96. Today has the makings of a perf…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 90. Today has the makings…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 83 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 66 degrees. Partly …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty wi…
This evening in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is show…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blistering high of 92. Today has the makings of a p…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Cloudy. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot da…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms before midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty…