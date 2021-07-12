Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 88.44. 69 degrees is tomorrow's low. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 20% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Tuesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 9 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.
Jul. 12, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Period…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 91. Today has the makings of a perfect day t…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Mooresville folks should be prepa…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don…