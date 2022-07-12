 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening in Mooresville: Considerable cloudiness. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a warm 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 58% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

