Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: Thunderstorms in the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Thursday. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 86 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Keep an eye on the radar before you head outside tomorrow, there is a slight chance of rain. The UV index Thursday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit mooresvilletribune.com.