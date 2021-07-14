For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91 though it will feel even hotter at 93.03. A 70-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 80 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Period…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
For the drive home in Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Looking …
For the drive home in Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 m…
The Mooresville area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a balmy 87 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Expect …
Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Te…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks like it will be a warm 89 degrees. 71 degrees is today's low. There is a …
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. A 69-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods…
The Mooresville area can expect a sizzling hot day. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. Don…