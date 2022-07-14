Mooresville's evening forecast: Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Friday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. 68 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Friday's outlook. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the east, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 14, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
