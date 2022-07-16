Jul. 16, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 89 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 71 degrees. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Sunday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 9 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.