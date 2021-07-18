Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms during the evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 68F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 70%. Tomorrow's temperature in Mooresville will be warm. It should reach a mild 78 degrees. 65 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of thunderstorms are expected tomorrow. Plan on a rainy day tomorrow. Keep an eye on the radar, as there is a 73% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 18, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
