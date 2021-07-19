This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
