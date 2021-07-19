 Skip to main content
Jul. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: Scattered thunderstorms in the evening, mainly cloudy late with a few showers. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Tuesday. It looks like it will be a balmy 81 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Tomorrow's forecast brings 39% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on mooresvilletribune.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

