This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It should reach a balmy 88 degrees. 66 degrees is today's low. Partly cloudy skies are in th…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of …
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. T…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite steamy high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Mooresville area can expect a hot day. It looks like it will be a balmy 86 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 68 degrees. We'l…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. It looks to reach a balmy 81 degrees. A 59-degree low is forecasted. The area will see thund…
- Updated
Heat waves and droughts go hand-in-hand.
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville…
For the drive home in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a hot day …