Jul. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Evening clouds will give way to clearing. Low 59F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Saturday. The forecast calls for it to be a warm 84 degrees. 59 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 8 mph wind conditions coming up from the north.