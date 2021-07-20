 Skip to main content
Jul. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Wednesday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 91, though luckily it will feel a bit cooler at 90.08. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Expect clear skies tomorrow. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The Mooresville area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.

