Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%. Looking ahead, the Mooresville area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 93, though luckily it will feel much cooler at . 70 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The UV index Friday is high. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 4 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for local news and weather.
Jul. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Research on young, healthy humans found the body begins overheating when exposed to temperatures and humidity lower than previously believed.
