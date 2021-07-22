Jul. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A few clouds from time to time. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville Friday. Temperatures are projected to be a sizzling hot day tomorrow with temperatures reaching a high of 90 though it will feel even hotter at 91.51. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.