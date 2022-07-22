This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 96. Tomorrow has the makings of a perfect day to hit the pool or find a nice air-conditioned room. 72 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Tomorrow's UV index is high. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Mooresville
Related to this story
Most Popular
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sizzling high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfect day to …
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A few clouds from time to time. Low around 70F. Winds light and variable. Monday, Mooresville folks sh…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a steamy day today with temperatures reaching a h…
Tonight's weather conditions in Mooresville: A few clouds. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Look…
This evening's outlook for Mooresville: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. A few clouds. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Loo…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Mooresville. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a p…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a hig…
Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 89 degrees. Today's forecasted low tempera…
This evening in Mooresville: Partly cloudy skies. Low 74F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. Temperatures are …
Mooresville's evening forecast: Isolated thunderstorms during the evening, then partly cloudy overnight. Low around 70F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 …