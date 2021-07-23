Jul. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Mooresville

Mooresville's evening forecast: A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Saturday, Mooresville folks should be prepared for high temperatures. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Saturday, there is a 51% chance of rain in the forecast. Check the radar before you head outside, and don't forget an umbrella. The sunshine will be intense Saturday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 7 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit mooresvilletribune.com for more weather updates.